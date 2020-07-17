Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday afternoon he was reviewing the state's health data to determine if he should implement additional restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In the last eight days, records show Mississippi has added 7,238 COVID-19 cases.
Reeves' Safe Return order, which is set to expire on Monday, is likely to be extended, he said.
“COVID-19 is not going away,” Reeves said. “The virus is real. It is deadly. It is highly contagious. It is spreading rapidly and it is killing people across our state.”
Eight major medical centers in Mississippi had no available ICU beds as of Friday afternoon and some patients had to be transferred out of state for care, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Dobbs, who warned the state is seeing “ongoing widespread community transmission” of the virus, recommended that people not gather in groups at all.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
The testing, which is available by appointment only, will be located at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center at 1022 Highway 19 South.
To set up an appointment, go to umc.edu/covidscreening and complete the online questionnaire or call 601-496-7200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be conducting the testing.
The city of Meridian said Thursday afternoon it had a possible case of COVID-19 in the public works department and employees were being tested as a precaution.
Some day-to-day operations such as grass cutting and street sweeping have been temporarily suspended and are expected to resume Monday, according to Public Safety Director Doug Stephens.
MSDH reported 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday, for a total of 40,829 cases and 24 additional deaths, for a total of 1,332 deaths statewide.
Seven of the deaths occurred between May 11 and July 7 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.
In Lauderdale County, health officials reported eight new cases Friday, for a total of 1,024, and 83 total deaths.
The county added 33 new cases Thursday – the largest daily increase for the county for both June and July, according to records.
Rush Health Systems said it has ramped up testing and that a higher percentage of people are testing positive.
Of 748 people tested in a two-day period, 80 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
In Friday's update, MSDH reported 250 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 190 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,071 cases and 81 deaths in Neshoba County and 408 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide have increased to 140, according to state data.
Records show 853 Mississippi patients are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 223 patients are hospitalized with suspected infection.
As of Sunday, 25,932 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered, MSDH said.
