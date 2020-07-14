New data released this week by the Mississippi State Department of Health shows how COVID-19 has impacted Lauderdale County's Black residents.
Of all county cases and virus-related deaths as of Saturday, 60.1% of those infected and 63% of those killed were Black residents, according to state records.
Health department data shows 35.5% of those infected and 37% of those killed were white residents.
The county’s population is 54.4% white, 43.5% Black, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, and 0.8% Asian, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
More than half of the residents who have died from the virus, 66.7%, lived in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH.
The age group with the highest number of cases in the county is 50-59, with 157 cases, followed by 18-29 with 142 cases and 60-69 with 141 cases, records show.
The age group with the highest number of deaths in the county is 70-79 with 26 deaths, followed by 80-89 with 19 deaths and 60-69 with 17 deaths.
MSDH reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 37,542 and 23 additional deaths, for a total of 1,272 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, the agency reported three new cases, for a total of 975 and 81 total deaths.
Currently, there are 805 Mississippi residents hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 254 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, according to MSDH.
About 26,000 people are now estimated to have recovered, the health department said.
MSDH reported 234 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 184 cases and 18 deaths in Kemper County, 1,050 cases and 77 deaths in Neshoba County and 379 cases and 10 deaths in Newton County.
"The burden of COVID-19 on the state is now very high," according to a statement Tuesday from the health department.
The Mississippi State Medical Association called for a statewide mask mandate Tuesday.
"With the reopening of communities throughout the state, the daily number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing at an alarming rate, crippling the ability of our major hospital systems to provide emergency care for patients," the association said in a news release.
"We strongly believe that without a statewide mask mandate, our state’s healthcare system cannot sustain the trajectory of this outbreak, which could ultimately result in the loss of the lives of many Mississippians. With the staggering toll of this pandemic on our state, we need to act quickly and decisively."
Gov. Tate Reeves said in a news conference Tuesday that while he and the association have the same goal of increasing the number of people wearing masks, they may not completely agree on the best way to accomplish that.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 10 intensive care units at Mississippi hospitals had no beds available.
He also provided an update on an outbreak in the Mississippi Legislature, saying 41 cases have been confirmed and of those, two patients have been hospitalized.
