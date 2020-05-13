The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 523, the second highest total in the state.
Since the outbreak began, records show 45 people from Lauderdale County have died, including 27 people who were living in long-term care facilities.
State health officials reported 90 cases and nine deaths in Clarke County, 99 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 338 cases and 16 deaths in Neshoba County and 155 cases and one death in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 10,090 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 465 deaths statewide.
The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 has fallen to 437, according to the health department.
As of Tuesday, records show 100,048 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.
Readers poll: COVID-19 restrictions
When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, will you miss any part of working from home or staying at home?
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new executive order Tuesday issuing additional social distancing guidelines for seven counties identified as COVID-19 hotspots, including Lauderdale, Newton and Neshoba counties.
According to the order, employees of all businesses should be screened daily and must wear a mask if they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
In retail businesses, all customers must wear a mask, as well as employees who come in direct contact with customers, the order states.
Everyone in public must maintain 6 feet of distance from others and those attending outdoor public events, such as live auctions or flea markets, will be required to wear a mask.
The state has sent 71,000 community masks to the seven hotspot counties, according to Stephen McCraney, Deputy Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
“I really believe and I hope that these rules will have an impact, but I also hope that they will serve as a signal to people in these counties,” Reeves said in a Tuesday news conference. “Please, if you live in those counties, be extra aware of your actions and the risk you face.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state's eastern counties had a "significantly higher burden of disease" than the Jackson metro area and surrounding counties.
“If you look at the sheer number of cases compared to their population ... it’s a powerful indicator of additional work needing to be done,” Dobbs said.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland, the Meridian Housing Authority and state and local officials have announced plans to distribute 3,800 masks to families living in underserved communities in the Meridian Housing Authority, according to a news release.
The event will take place Thursday, May 14 at the MHA Envision Center, 804 42nd Avenue, Meridian.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and MSDH will hold a one-day testing site in Clarke County on Friday, May 15 at Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman.
To be tested, an individual must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.
Testing hours are from noon - 4 p.m. and only those with appointments will be tested.
