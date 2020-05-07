Meridian Mayor Percy Bland revised an executive order Thursday that stated that those who do not wear masks inside city businesses could face up to a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
Bland said in an update on Facebook that he had discussed the matter at length with the city attorney and had decided to remove the fine and jail time from the order.
He said the order was never intended to put requirements on the individuals entering businesses.
Despite the change, during his Facebook update, Bland repeatedly asked the public to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The revised order maintains the same language from the original order signed Tuesday regarding those inside city businesses.
It states that "the requirements to wear face coverings or masks shall apply to all persons, whether employees or customers or clients of businesses within the City."
"We want you to call us, either code enforcement office or Meridian Police Department if it is anyone that you do not want to be served in your business if they're not wearing a mask," Bland said Thursday. “It is clear that two people wearing a mask greatly reduces the spread of this virus.”
In-house dining was allowed to continue at 50 percent capacity at restaurants in Mississippi Thursday, under an executive order with a list of restrictions by Gov. Tate Reeves.
A nightly curfew in Meridian remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 31.
The mayor said that while in-housing dining would end at 10 p.m. at all restaurants, drive-thru services would be allowed after 9 p.m.
Beauty parlors, barber shops, gyms, playgrounds and basketball courts remain closed, according to the city.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 450.
Forty people, including 25 from long-term care facilities, have died from COVID-19 in the county since the outbreak began, records show.
As of Thursday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 24 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center said Thursday evening that a mobile testing site scheduled for Friday, May 8 in Quitman in Clarke County was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
The testing was previously scheduled to be held at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave.
A new date will be determined later, UMMC said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference that Kemper, Neshoba and Newton Counties are among 12 counties with the most cases per capita over the past two weeks.
State data shows 84 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 261 cases and 11 deaths in Neshoba County and 121 cases in Newton County.
MSDH reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 8,686 and 22 additional deaths, for a total of 396 deaths statewide. Nine of the reported deaths occurred in prior weeks and were identified through death certificate investigation, according to the health department.
