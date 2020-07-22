The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 39 new cases in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 1,154 and 83 total deaths.
The county has seen double-digit increases in cases on six of the last seven days, with a total of 171 new cases reported since July 16.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday that a citywide mask order will go into effect Friday evening.
“Because of our increased numbers, double-digit numbers across the last two weeks, we think that it’s necessary for us to move forward,” he said in a news conference.
Under the planned order, employees and customers must wear masks inside businesses as well as everyone over age 2 in public places, Bland said.
He said some exceptions include outdoor exercise, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, in cases of greater health or safety risk, while eating or drinking in restaurants or bars or while working in non-public work spaces where six feet of distance can be maintained.
The city of Meridian said last week it had a possible case of COVID-19 in the public works department and employees were being tested as a precaution.
As of Wednesday afternoon, three or four of the employees had tested positive, according to the city.
The city announced free drive-up finger stick testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Multi-County Community Agency in Meridian through Moss Point Visionary Circle.
More than 150 people were tested Tuesday at a drive-thru testing site hosted by the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency at the Agri-Center, according to LEMA Director Odie Barrett.
State health officials reported 1,547 new cases in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 47,071 and 34 additional deaths, for a total of 1,423 deaths statewide.
Six of the deaths occurred between June 21 and July 8 and were identified from death certificate reports, the health department said.
It was the third consecutive day with more than 1,200 new cases.
MSDH reported 1,251 cases on Monday and a record 1,635 cases on Tuesday.
As of the latest update, 942 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 223 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection.
The age group with the highest number of cases, 10,126, is 18-29, followed by people 30-39, with 7,312 cases, according to records.
As of Saturday, MSDH reported the age group in Lauderdale County with the highest number of cases is 50-59 with 170 cases, followed by residents 18-29 with 167 cases.
The age group in the county with the highest number of deaths is 70-79 with 26 deaths, according to data.
As of Sunday, 30,315 Mississippi residents are presumed recovered from the virus.
