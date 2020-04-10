Map of Mississippi COVID-19 cases posted Friday, April 10, 2020.
Mississippi Department of Health
breakingtop story
UPDATED: Lauderdale County COVID-19 increase attributed to test backlog
By Erin Kelly
ekelly@themeridianstar.com
State health officials believe Lauderdale County's sudden increase in reported cases of COVID-19 may be due to a backlog of reported cases from private labs and transmission of the virus within the county, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Friday.
Bland said he learned the information from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
As of Friday, Lauderdale County had 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state health officials.
Last Saturday, the county had 61 confirmed cases.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed one additional death in Lauderdale County, for a total of six, and one additional outbreak at a long-term care facility, for a total of four outbreaks in the county.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bland said he was considering reopening city walking trails at some point next week.
MSDH reported 209 new cases statewide, for a total of 2,469 cases and six additional deaths, for a total of 82 in Mississippi.
In Clarke County, there are 13 confirmed cases, one death, and one outbreak at a long-term care facility. Fourteen cases have been confirmed in Kemper County. Neshoba County has 21 cases and in Newton County, there are 10 confirmed cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
Sherry Burks Johnson, 52, of Marion, Mississippi, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Anderson's Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born Monday, November 13, 1967 in Newton, Mississippi.
Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary Etta Joyner Miller will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Lynne Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Miller, age 88, of Meridian, passed away April 13, 2020. She was a graduat…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.