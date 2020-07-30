One inmate in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
He said the inmate was tested at a prison and moved to the jail before the results were received.
One detention officer and two sheriff's deputies have also tested positive out of the 10 detention officers and five deputies who were tested, Calhoun said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a record 1,775 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a total of 57,579 and 48 additional deaths, for a total of 1,611 deaths statewide.
The health department said 23 of the deaths, including one in Lauderdale County, one in Neshoba County and one in Newton County, occurred between July 10 and July 27 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The previous record for daily increases in cases, 1,635, was reported on July 21.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported 22 new cases Thursday, for a total of 1,281 and two additional deaths, for a total of 88 deaths.
The latest update shows 288 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 222 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,167 cases and 85 deaths in Neshoba County and 509 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
Gov. Tate Reeves extended social distancing measures under his Safe Return order until Aug. 17 and added eight counties to a list ordered to follow tighter restrictions. They include Carroll, Coahoma, Jones, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Noxubee and Pontotoc counties.
Records show 972 Mississippi residents were being hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 273 were being hospitalized with suspected infection.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a news conference Thursday that the hospitalization totals were "astoundingly high" and only four ICU beds were available in the Jackson area.
As of Sunday, 35,071 people were presumed recovered from COVID-19, records show.
