The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 432 and one additional death, for a total of 27.
The new numbers were reported around the same time Gov. Tate Reeves announced the next phase for Mississippi to begin loosening more restrictions on businesses and public spaces.
In a new executive order, Reeves amended his Safer At Home order, which he signed over a week ago and still remains in effect until Monday, May 11. The new guidelines go into effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday, when the previous order expires.
The new order outlines steps that restaurants can reopen, such as deep cleaning, screening employees daily and providing face masks for employees. Seating capacity must also be reduced to 50 percent, according to the order.
Semmes Martin, manager of The Rustler in Meridian, said the restaurant hoped to reopen Thursday under the new guidelines, but would likely still offer curbside and delivery service.
Under the governor's order, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and a maximum of 20 people for outside activities.
Parks can open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for outdoor recreation under guidance from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and local authorities, with people following social distancing guidelines such as 6 feet separation, according to the order. Outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming, are also allowed within those same hours.
"I don’t want to wait if there are steps that we believe we can safely take now to ease the burden on Mississippians fighting this virus," Reeves said in a statement. "There are thousands around the state that are set to close their doors for good. They cannot hold on much longer. I hope that this will not only be some much-needed relief for those restaurant employees but also provide for some joy for the people of Mississippi."
Of Lauderdale County's confirmed cases, 100 are from long-term care facilities, MSDH data shows.
The county has the highest total of deaths in the state and the second highest total of cases, according to the health department.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 16 patients, the lowest total in 11 days.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily hospitalization numbers.
In the latest update, MSDH reported 62 cases and three deaths in Clarke County, 79 cases and three deaths in Kemper County, 222 cases and four deaths in Neshoba County and 93 cases in Newton County.
MSDH reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Monday, for a total of 7,877 and seven additional deaths, for a total of 310 deaths statewide.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and MSDH will conduct drive-through testing at sites in Clarke and Neshoba Counties this week.
To be tested, you must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those without a smartphone may call a UMMC clinician at (601) 496-7200. An appointment at a testing site will be given, if warranted.
Testing will be available Wednesday, May 6 at the Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, in Philadelphia, and Friday, May 8 at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., in Quitman.
