Citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the city of Meridian on Friday said it will reschedule the annual Juneteenth and July 4 celebrations.

Dates for both celebrations will be announced later.

The decision was made in accordance with the current "Safer at Home" health order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves and after consulting with local health and city officials, according to a news release.

The city still plans to celebrate Juneteenth Heritage during the month by bringing the community together through special programs.

"Our goal is to emphasize black history heritage and education, and plan for the future for people of all races, nationalities, and religions," Mayor Percy Bland said.

Plans for celebrating the Fourth of July will include flying American flags and encouraging local businesses to decorate their storefronts for the holiday. The Earth's Bounty Festival is also scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on July 4 at Singing Brakeman Park. Discharging fireworks within the city limits of Meridian is prohibited.

"It was a very difficult decision," said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael. "These are some of the largest celebrations we have. Of course we are concerned about large numbers gathering, but we're going to announce later some very exciting events."

Beginning Saturday, June 13, the city's nightly curfew will be pushed back two hours and will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said.

The curfew will be effective at 9 p.m. each night for anyone under 18.

“We think that that’s going to help our businesses, the ones that are staying open past 10:00 and it’ll give them another opportunity to grow their businesses that way,” Kelly said.

The curfew will remain in effect for a week and may be extended weekly.

City leaders remain concerned about COVID-19 and encourage everyone to wear masks inside businesses, Kelly said.

“That’s one of the most important things we as individual citizens can do to help ourselves and help each other.”