The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that there are outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care facilities in Lauderdale County.
Several city and county officials said they did not know which facilities had confirmed cases.
The Meridian Star called nearly a dozen nursing homes, retirement communities, assisted living and rehabilitation centers Thursday.
Some could not be reached by phone, others would not comment and representatives from six facilities said they had no confirmed cases.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at a news conference Thursday that the state would not release the names of the facilities with confirmed outbreaks.
“We want to protect the anonymity of the people who are ill and we also want to protect and not stigmatize the nursing home facility,” he said. “It’s not something we’ve ever done and haven’t considered doing it, but if there were a compelling reason to do it, we might reconsider.”
Lauderdale County's total number of cases is 46.
The latest count shows there were 104 new cases and 4 additional deaths in Mississippi, bringing the state's total to 1,177 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
Neshoba County has 4 cases total and 1 outbreak at a long-term care facility, Newton County has 4 cases, Clarke County has 4 cases and Kemper County has 4 cases, according to MSDH.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center reported that 61 people were tested Wednesday at a one-day testing site at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian.
Rush Health Systems and Anderson Regional Medical Center will continue to operate testing sites in conjunction with hotlines staffed by healthcare professionals who are screening callers for symptoms. Individuals who meet the criteria are given an appointment for testing.
Walk-in testing is not available at Rush or Anderson.
People with symptoms or concerns are urged to call the Rush COVID-19 Hotline at 601-703-9913 or the Anderson COVID-19 Hotline at 601-553-7888.
Clarkdale Clinic is also offering testing. Those seeking testing should call 601-282-3271 before arriving to answer health screening questions.
Once they arrive, drivers should call the clinic and healthcare workers will approach their car to test for the flu and swab for respiratory infections and COVID-19, said Office Manager Shawn Partridge.
He said medical staff will check vital signs and a doctor or nurse practitioner will see drivers in their vehicles.
Partridge estimated the clinic had tested an average of 15 people a day this week.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic is also listed as a local testing provider on the MSDH website.
