Gov. Tate Reeves announced guidelines Tuesday for in-person worship services to resume in Mississippi.
While churches and other places of worship were never shut down due to COVID-19, they were encouraged to offer services online.
Reeves said he and his family would likely continue to worship from home for now.
“I believe in my heart that our church is not a building,” he said.
Among the guidelines, Reeves recommended deep-cleaning before services, limiting attendance, encouraging the use of face coverings, creating space between households, replacing choirs with solo performers and avoiding the passing of offering plates.
State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday for a total of 602, the second highest total in Mississippi.
Records show 46 people from the county have died since the outbreak began, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Lauderdale County is the only county in the state with more than 100 COVID-19 cases reported in long-term care facilities, with a total of 159.
As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 31 patients who have tested positive for the virus, according to the hospital’s website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In the latest update, state health officials reported 113 cases and 14 deaths in Clarke County, 105 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 429 cases and 25 deaths in Neshoba County and 196 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 11,704 and 27 additional deaths, for a total of 554 deaths statewide.
Of the new cases reported in Mississippi Tuesday, records show 45 were among residents in long-term care facilities.
MSDH reported Tuesday its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), an illness found in children under 18 that may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection.
The illness is rare and not contagious, but officials are investigating other suspected cases according to MSDH.
Health officials said the case was in a child in Central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital.
“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a statement.
MSDH also reported its first pediatric flu death of 2020 and the first in the state since 2018. The death was in a child from Central Mississippi who not test positive for COVID-19, the health department said.
Leaders from Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa properties announced Tuesday that they will not open this week, despite permission from the Mississippi Gaming Commission to reopen Thursday for Memorial Day weekend.
“As eager as we are to welcome back our associates and guests, we think it prudent to wait a while longer," Pearl River Resort CEO William “Sonny” Johnson said in a statement. "When we reopen, it will be with the confidence that the time is right for the safety of our associates, guests and tribal members."
