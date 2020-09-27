State’s health department reports 182 new COVID-19 positive test results

The State Department of Health reported Sunday 182 new COVID-19 cases and 8 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide as of 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH occurred between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26 in the following counties: Covington, 1; DeSota, 1; Forrest, 2; Hinds, 1; Lafayette, 1; Monroe, 1; Panola, 1; and Tate, 1.
The state has reported 96,859 COVID-19 cases and 2,919 deaths since it began tracking the coronavirus in March. Lauderdale County has reported 2,064 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths since March. Clarke County has had 603 cases and 46 deaths. Neshoba County has had 1,580 cases and 104 deaths.
Kemper County has had a total of 290 and 15 deaths since March. Newton County has a total of 773 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.
There are 124 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.