The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,611 cases and 135 deaths since March.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced new COVID-19 safety measures for seven counties in the state on Monday. The counties include Leake, Jones, Harrison, Madison, Marshall, Carroll and Benton. Reeves had placed restrictions on nine other counties on Oct. 19, including Neshoba County, so there are now 16 counties on the list.
In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 970 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths statewide, bringing the state’s totals to 118,587 cases and 3,310 deaths since Mississippi began tracking the virus in March.
The additional deaths reported on Thursday occurred between October 23 and 27.
In Newton County, nine new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 881 cases. One new death was reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, 15 new cases were reported; 334 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 13 new cases, leading to a total of 783 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 15 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,883. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 101,385 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 134 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Mayor Percy Bland announced last week that the City of Meridian’s mask mandate will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
