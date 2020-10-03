The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 609 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths on Saturday.
Four deaths in Clarke County that were previously counted as COVID-19 related deaths were determined not to be related to the virus, the department of health reported Saturday. Clarke County has had 623 cases of COVID-19 and 48 related deaths since since the state began tracking the virus in March.
Neshoba County reported 13 new cases and one related death Saturday for a total of 1,645 cases and 106 related deaths.
Five new cases were reported in Lauderdale County Saturday, which has a total of 2,106 COVID-19 cases and 127 related deaths.
As of Friday, the department of health reported four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Anderson Regional Medical Center. There is one ICU bed available out of 29 at Anderson as of Friday. At Rush Foundation Hospital, two adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU as of Friday. There are 4 ICU beds available out of 23 at Rush as of Friday.
Kemper County reported one new case of COVID-19 for a total of 292 cases and 15 related deaths. Newton County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 793 cases and 25 related deaths.
Since March, 91,952 cases of COVID-19 and 2,763 related deaths have been confirmed in Mississippi. The department of health also lists 8,215 probable cases and 248 probable related deaths. A total of 823,185 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi, and 89,737 people are presumed to have recovered as of Sept. 27.
