The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Sunday 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 3,340 cases and 142 deaths.
The department reported 779 new cases and 19 additional deaths statewide. MSDH has reported 143,180 cases and 3,676 COVID-19 related deaths since it began tracking cases in March.
Four of the additional deaths, including one in Neshoba County, occurred on Nov. 20 or 21. Fifteen of the deaths, including one in Neshoba County, were identified from death certificate reports and occurred between July 29 and Nov. 14.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Thursday that U.S. residents delay Thanksgiving travel plans and celebrate the holiday in their own home. The agency says that gatherings with people who do not live in one’s home can increase the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
The department of health reported on Sunday three new cases in Newton County, bringing the county’s case total to 1,028. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new cases was reported; 406 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported four new cases, bringing the case total to 881. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, nine new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,170. Two new deaths were reported; 113 deaths have been reported since March.
Anderson Regional Medical Center reported three adult COVID-19 patients in its ICU as of Friday. A total of 10 adult ICU beds were listed as available out of 29 at Anderson. Rush Foundation Hospital reported eight adult COVID-19 patients in its ICU as of Friday. No adult ICU beds were listed as available out of 23 at Rush.
The Department of Health presumes 116,683 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 172 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Nov. 16, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year.
Lauderdale County is on a list of 22 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In the county, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the county must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
