State reports 206 new cases of COVID-19; Lauderdale County total rises to 680

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total to 13,458 cases. Ten more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 635.

Over the weekend, 31 new cases were reported in Lauderdale County.

Two additional cases were listed on Monday’s report, bringing the county’s total to 680.

COVID-19 related closings, changes in East Mississippi Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.

One additional death was reported in Lauderdale County on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 56.

Records show 37 of those people lived in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In Monday’s update, MSDH reported a total of 131 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 127 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 514 cases and 31 deaths in Neshoba County and 227 cases and three deaths in Newton County.

Gov. Tate Reeves of Friday extended executive Stay Safer in Place orders until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. That includes the order that requires businesses in Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton and Jasper counties, among other requirements, to screen employees at the start of their shifts, require appropriate PPE when a distance of 6 feet cannot be kept and provide hand sanitizer.

The governor also amended restrictions that allowing outdoor venues such as race tracks and water parks, to open at no more than 50 percent capacity, starting Monday. School teams were also allowed to open their athletic training facilities Monday, using the same instructions that allowed gyms to open earlier.