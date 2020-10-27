The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 854 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and 20 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 116,617 cases and 3,283 deaths since March.
Of the additional deaths the department reported on Monday, one occurred on September 21 and 19 occurred between October 22 and October 26, including two deaths in Clarke County.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced new COVID-19 safety measures for seven counties in the state on Monday.
The counties include Leake, Jones, Harrison, Madison, Marshall, Carroll and Benton. Reeves had placed restrictions on nine other counties on Oct. 19, including Neshoba County, so there are now 16 counties on the list.
In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
“I’m encouraged today that in the middle of a nationwide surge of cases, Mississippi has been slower than most other states in our increases,” Reeves said during a news briefing on Monday. “In fact, last week, we saw a 17% percent decrease in seven day numbers.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 14 new cases of COVID-19 In Lauderdale County and no additional deaths. 2,499 cases and 135 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, no new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 868 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 27 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, no new cases were reported; 327 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported two new cases, leading to a total of 763 cases. With two new deaths reported today, the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, seven new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,861. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 101,385 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 134 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
A mask mandate in the city of Meridian remains in effect through the end of October.
