The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Saturday 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and two additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,789 cases and 138 deaths.
The additional deaths occurred between October 25 and November 6.
Statewide, the department reported 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 125,885 cases and 3,433 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Newton County, three new cases were reported, bring the case total to 907. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 345. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported two new cases, leading to a total of 814 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, three new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,941. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 105,839 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 107 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
