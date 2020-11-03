The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,679 cases and 135 deaths since March.
On Friday, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
“We’ve had several deaths over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We just feel like at this time, based on data and trends, it’s in the best interest of our people here in Meridian to continue this mask mandate.”
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 644 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 121,509 cases and 3,384 deaths since Mississippi began tracking the virus in March.
Of the additional deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, 28 occurred between October 26 and November 2, and eight occurred between July 29 and October 27.
In Newton County, no new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 887 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the case total to 338. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported one new case, leading to a total of 796 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, eight new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,913. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 105,839 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 130 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
