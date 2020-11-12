State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Thursday that Mississippi is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re seeing near record high case numbers. The consistency is pretty astounding,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “We’re seeing extreme stress in the health care system.”
He said parties and indoor social events are “a dangerous endeavor right now.”
Dobbs and Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, also updated the public on vaccines. The Associated Press reported that a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech, may be 90% effective. Byers said that according to information the Mississippi State Department of Health has been given, Mississippi will likely get some doses of the vaccine by mid-December. It will first be distributed to health care workers.
“The purpose behind that, in vaccinating those health care workers first, is to make sure that we get them protected,” Byers said. “Those are the individuals who are taking care of the COVID-19 patients, in the hospital, in the clinical setting.”
Dobbs predicted that the vaccine will start being available for the general population some months after the first distribution of the vaccine.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 17 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 130,665 cases and 3,514 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,929 cases and 141 deaths.
In Newton County, 11 new cases were reported; 946 cases has been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported; 354 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported six new cases; 834 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 24 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,003. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 111,430 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 126 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
On Wednesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added Lauderdale County to the list of counties that have additional COVID-19 safety measures. People in Lauderdale County must now wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the county must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
Reeves also added Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha counties to the list of counties with these safety measures. In October, Reeves had announced COVID-19 restrictions for 16 other counties, including Neshoba.
