State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Wednesday that Mississippi will receive a first vaccine allocation of approximately 25,000 doses, possibly as early as next week.
The first doses will go to health care workers, especially those who could be exposed to COVID-19 in their work, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said earlier this week. Future allocations will go to nursing home residents and staff as well as health care workers who are not already vaccinated, Dobbs said.
“We plan on week two to have vaccine available for every nursing home resident and every nursing home employee, if we get the allocations that we anticipate,” Dobbs said at a press conference.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At an indoor social gathering where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space.
At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
The governor issued new executive orders on Wednesday, as the existing order was set to expire on Friday. Reeves is requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
“I hope that the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to participate in helping slow the spread,” he said at a press conference. “I truly believe that most Mississippians are doing just that.”
One of the new executive orders requires face coverings in schools statewide when social distancing is not possible. Additionally, starting on Friday at 5 p.m., attendance at indoor sport venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to the lesser of four spectators per student participant or 250 ticketed participants. Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of 10% seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.
On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 172,955 cases and 4,083 deaths.
With 52 new cases, Lauderdale County has had 4,060 cases of COVID-19 since March. The county reported one new death, which occurred between November 28 and December 9.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 25 new cases; 1,267 total cases since March. No new deaths; 30 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: five new cases; 574 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: 17 new cases; 1,025 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 32 new cases; 2,504 total cases. Two new deaths, which occurred between November 28 and December 9; 128 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 209 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
MSDH recommended on Dec. 2 that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
