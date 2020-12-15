On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health started requiring hospitals to delay some elective surgeries.
Mississippi has seen increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs first announced the elective surgery restrictions in a tweet on Friday. He said at a Monday press briefing that hospitals in the state are “absolutely packed,” especially ICU services.
His order makes hospitals postpone some elective procedures that require overnight hospitalization. Dobbs said on Monday that he is restricting elective surgeries for which a delay would not result in long-term harm to the individual. Non-urgent orthopedic surgeries, for example, must be delayed, but most cancer procedures do not need to be postponed.
The order, which goes into effect on Tuesday, lasts until December 23.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths in the state on Tuesday, bringing the state’s totals to 183,300 cases and 4,252 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 48 new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 4,268 cases. The county reported two new deaths, which occurred between December 8 and 14. 159 total deaths have been reported in the county.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials received the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state during a press briefing on Monday.
Dobbs said before he was vaccinated that he might experience some swelling after receiving the shot and possibly will feel “a little bit of achiness” the following day.
“But that’s so much worth it,” he said. “We know how deadly, devastating and disruptive coronavirus has been for the state of Mississippi, so we look forward in the next several minutes to get the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Mississippi.”
In addition to Dobbs, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and three other health officials were vaccinated during the press conference.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: nine new cases; 1,336 total cases since March. One new death, which was identified from death certificate reports and which occurred between November 25 and December 10; 32 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: two new cases; 604 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: five new cases; 1,051 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 31 new cases; 2,614 total cases. No new deaths; 132 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 148,466 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 236 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves has placed restrictions on the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At indoor social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space, Reeves announced on Dec. 9. At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is also requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate, which lasts until the end of the year.
