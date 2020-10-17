The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Saturday 751 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 110,006 cases and 3,171 deaths.
Eighteen cases and no new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, where 2,329 cases and 130 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 842. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the total to 316. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported five new cases, leading to a total of 709 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, five new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,795 cases. One new deaths was reported, bringing the total to 111 deaths reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 94,165 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 127 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.