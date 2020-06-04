The Salvation Army will be delivering donuts to COVID-19 heroes at locations around Meridian on National Donut Day, Friday, June 5.
The Salvation Army of Meridian and Shipley Donuts will serve the donuts as a symbol of hope to more than 300 front-line workers at local hospitals, police, fire and EMT departments, according to a Salvation Army news release.
The gesture is a fresh take on the tradition of Donut Lassies delivering sweet treats to soldiers during World War I, according to the news release.
Stops include Rush Foundation Hospital, 6:45 a.m.; Metro Ambulance, 7 a.m.; Anderson Regional Medical Center, 9 a.m.; Meridian Police Department, 10:30 a.m.; and the Meridian Fire Department at North Hills Street.
To learn more about Donut Day or The Salvation Army’s service during COVID-19, visit salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day/
