The city of Meridian has ordered the closure of all retail shops and Bonita Lakes Mall; all city parks, playgrounds, and basketball courts, including Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park; and all daycares, except for those needed by essential workers.
The closure is in effect from Wednesday, April 1 through April 14, Mayor Percy Bland said.
It does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores and gas stations.
Restaurants will remain open, but only with curbside service or delivery. Patrons may not come inside for pickup or use indoor or outdoor dining areas.
Gov. Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County, effective 10 p.m. Tuesday.
It applies to each municipality in the county and will be in effect for two weeks, he said.
The order requires all non-essential business to cease, but allows essential business operations to remain open, Reeves said.
Restaurants and bars may remain open limited to drive-thru, curbside and/or delivery service.
Lauderdale County residents may leave to get medical care, food, services or supplies or to deliver to those who cannot leave their homes, to participate in individual outdoor activity and to work at essential businesses.
All public and private social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people where people are in close proximity must be canceled or rescheduled.
All places of amusement and recreation, including but not limited to amusement parks, museums, playgrounds, children's party and play facilities, parks (not including walking trails), movie theaters, bowling alleys, and social clubs shall be closed, according to the order.
Anyone outside their homes must maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
“I want to be clear – The fact that the first shelter in place is issued for Lauderdale County does not mean that they have the most number of cases and it does not mean that they are the only place in Mississippi where there are challenges, but based upon the data that is being collected at the State Department of Health, they believe and they recommended to me that we do this,” Reeves said.
"Lauderdale County has been identified as a region that is at higher risk for transmission of COVID-19," the order states. "Individuals residing there will need to temporarily remain in their home or place of residence and certain businesses and public amenities in need to be temporarily closed to the public."
State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Lauderdale County has had a rapid increase in cases over the last 48 to 72 hours.
“This is an indication of an opportunity for us to put in place additional measures,” Byers said. “If we can interrupt transmission, we can then begin to effectively utilize this in other areas.”
Several cases have been confirmed at a nursing home in Lauderdale County, but Dr. Byers would not name the facility, citing privacy reasons.
“The individuals who are at risk for infection from that nursing home have been identified and we’ve worked with them," he said. "It’s not a larger issue outside of that nursing home and so what we’re doing is being sensitive to those residents and their privacy."
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Saturday that he was concerned that the county’s number of cases almost immediately jumped from zero last week to 12 cases by Saturday.
Lauderdale County now has 35 confirmed cases.
Dobbs warned that the county was likely to see "marked increases" in cases over the next week or two.
“I do think that there is a factor that they were probably not testing as rapidly and as robust as was happening in some other communities and that probably has led to some of these challenges,” Reeves said Tuesday.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton criticized the governor's order on Twitter Tuesday, writing, "The businesses in Lauderdale County are simply losing customers to surrounding counties and (by the way) COVID doesn’t stop at the county line...the hodgepodge approach is baffling."
Reeves said he believed the vast majority of Lauderdale County residents would comply with the order.
“I am confident that Mississippians are smart enough, are patriotic enough, are paying attention to what we are saying,” he said.
MSDH reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 937.
Clarke County has 4 cases, Kemper County has 1 case, Neshoba County has 4 cases and Newton County has 2 cases.
On Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center said it was hospitalizing three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients are under strict isolation and close observation in accordance with Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and CDC guidelines, the hospital said.
MSDH reported four additional deaths Tuesday, for a total of 20 deaths statewide.
Of 4,454 samples tested at the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, 407 have tested positive for COVID-19, MSDH said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
