Gov. Tate Reeves urged Mississippians to be cautious and look out for their loved ones during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“There is much more COVID-19 around us,” he said at a Tuesday press conference. “There is much more in our communities, and therefore there is a greater risk that you may unknowingly pass the virus to someone that you love dearly.”
Reeves said that Mississippi is in the middle of its second surge, but it has not yet returned to the height of the pandemic in late July. He said the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 1,392 in late July, and the seven-day average was just under 1,300 cases on Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who also spoke at the press conference, said there will be a tiered distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. In the current scenario, vaccines will first be distributed to health care workers and first responders, and then they will be given to high-risk people, including long-term care facility residents, he said. They will then be distributed to the general population.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 144,636 cases and 3,745 deaths.
The department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and one additional death that occurred between November 2 and 24. 3,355 cases and 144 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported nine new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,036 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, ten new cases were reported; 419 cases have been reported since March. One new death was reported in the county, which occurred on November 12. 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
Clarke County reported three new cases, bringing the case total to 888. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 13 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,177. No new deaths were reported; 115 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 121,637 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 158 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Nov. 16, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year.
Lauderdale and Neshoba counties are on a list of 41 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In these counties, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.