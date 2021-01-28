Gov. Tate Reeves said on Thursday that he hopes that Mississippi will eventually have the ability to administer 100,000 COVID-19 shots a week.
He hopes to reach this goal during the month of February.
People who are vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine have to receive two doses of the vaccine. At a press conference, Reeves expressed his hope to ultimately provide 50,000 first doses and 50,000 second doses to Mississippians each week.
The goal of 100,000 doses is subject to supply, Reeves said. The state is limited by how many first doses it receives from the federal government.
Reeves said over the last several weeks, the state has been receiving about 37,000 first doses a week. He expects the state to receive about 43,000 first doses next week. The state will continue to receive second doses, too.
Reeves also announced that Mississippians can now sign up for an appointment for their second dose once they have received the first dose. Mississippi residents no longer need to wait a period of time after receiving the first dose to schedule an appointment for the second, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
MSDH reported on Thursday that 216,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Mississippians.
Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said at the press conference that the state is seeing some decline in its COVID-19 numbers and improvements in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized or in the intensive care unit.
“But we are by no means out the woods,” he said. “We are still much higher than even the surge that we had over the summer. We’re still seeing lots of cases being reported. We’re still seeing a lot of deaths being reported.”
MSDH reported on Thursday 1,804 new cases of the coronavirus and 28 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 270,476 cases and 5,945 deaths.
The state reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, bringing the county’s total to 6,254 cases. The county reported one new death, which occurred between Dec. 6 and Jan. 27. 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Lauderdale County since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 23 new cases; 1,533 total cases. No additional deaths; 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 14 new cases; 2,041 total cases. No additional deaths; 48 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: three new cases; 821 total cases. No additional deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: eight new cases; 3,536 total cases. No additional deaths; 160 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 222,812 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 24. The department also reported that there are 182 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
