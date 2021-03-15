Gov. Tate Reeves announced that all Mississippians will be eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting on Tuesday.
“Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal!” Reeves said in a Monday morning tweet.
He said that people 50 years or older can book appointments on Monday, but people of any age will be able to book appointments on Tuesday.
Mississippi reported 101 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 300,881 cases and 6,903 deaths.
The state surpassed 300,000 total reported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: one new case; 6,940 total cases since March 2020. No additional deaths; 230 total deaths since March 2020.
Clarke County: no new cases; 1,723 total cases. No additional deaths; 74 total deaths since March 2020.
Neshoba County: one new case, 3,902 total cases. No additional deaths; 172 total deaths since March 2020.
Newton County: one new case; 2,365 total cases. No additional deaths; 54 total deaths since March 2020.
Kemper County: no new cases; 927 total cases. No additional deaths; 24 total deaths since March 2020.
The Mississippi State Department of Health presumed that 283,953 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of March 8. The department also reported that there are 44 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Assistance with booking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment
The City of Meridian is planning to provide help to those who need assistance securing a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. These individuals can visit the Velma Young Center or the Meridian Center on the following dates, and they will receive assistance with booking an appointment.
Tuesday, March 16 from 9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, March 18 from 9 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, March 23 from 9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, March 25 from 9 a.m.-noon
