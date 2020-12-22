Gov. Tate Reeves announced a mask mandate for Newton County on Tuesday.
Newton County and 16 other counties were added to the list of counties with mask mandates, which now includes 78 out of 82 counties in Mississippi.
The other counties added to the list include Benton, George, Greene, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Leake, Pike, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Wayne and Wilkinson counties.
In the counties on the list, people must wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
"We all need to be extra aware,” Reeves said in the press release. “You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas."
Mississippi has seen elevated COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs anticipates a surge of COVID-19 cases going through the holidays.
“We’ve learned very clearly that holidays are a weak point for us,” he said on Tuesday. “We let our guard down, and we allow transmission to occur that doesn’t have to occur, sadly.”
Dobbs advises people to celebrate the holiday with their nuclear family or people in their household and to wear a mask when they go out in public. He also recommends Mississippians to attend virtual religious services.
Earlier this month, Reeves announced statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At indoor social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space.
At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.