Gov. Tate Reeves placed Kemper County under a mask mandate on Tuesday.
“This is a dangerous time,” Reeves said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We all need to adjust our behavior accordingly.”
He said wearing masks helps prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus. Avoiding large social gatherings helps, too, he said.
Reeves added 13 counties to the list of counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. The newly added counties include Kemper, Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington. The list already included Lauderdale and Neshoba counties.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs emphasized in a press briefing Tuesday morning that there are restrictions on social events in the counties on the list.
Indoor social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Dobbs said masks do not work when people do not wear them. People do not wear masks when they are eating with their friends, are at a dinner party or are with their families at home, he said.
“Now, we have to be around our families at home, but we don’t have to go to a dinner party and we don’t have to go to eat with friends and go out and eat,” he said. “We just don’t.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that there have been steady increases in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks in Mississippi.
“And now, we have either equaled or actually getting a little bit higher than the large peak of activity we had over the summer months,” he said.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Ward 3 councilwoman Fannie Johnson urged the public to take COVID-19 seriously.
“Please, please, please take it seriously,” she said. “Wear your mask, wear it correctly, and consider what can happen to other people, not just yourself.”
Ward 4 councilwoman Kim Houston advised those gathering with their family to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
“Please be careful even when you’re fellowshipping within, amongst family and friends,” she said. “COVID is very real.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 29 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 154,411 cases and 3,836 deaths.
On Tuesday, MSDH reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,594 cases and 147 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Two new cases were reported in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,082 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported; 450 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
Clarke County reported six new cases, bringing the case total to 936. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, eight new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,249. Three new deaths were reported; 121 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 128,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 200 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.