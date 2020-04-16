Mississippi COVID-19 map posted Thursday, April 16

Mississippi COVID-19 map posted Thursday, April 16.

 Mississippi Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed an additional COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Lauderdale County Thursday, bringing the total to six, the highest in the state. 

MSDH reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 174, the fourth highest number of cases in the state.

As of Thursday, records show 12 people from Lauderdale County have died from COVID-19, more people than in any other county. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 18 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital's website said.

State health officials confirmed 264 new cases in Mississippi Thursday, for a state total of 3,624, and seven additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 129. 

MSDH reported Clarke County had 20 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 16 cases, Neshoba County had 39 cases and one death and Newton County had 16 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Please check back for updates. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags