Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks reported in East Mississippi nursing homes

State health records as of Thursday evening show three nursing homes in Lauderdale County have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reported two additional deaths of residents since last week's records, for a cumulative total of 12. The nursing home also reported 19 cumulative cases among staff and 53 cumulative cases among residents.
Reginald P. White Nursing Facility, affiliated with East Mississippi State Hospital in Meridian, reported one case among staff.
James T. Champion Nursing Facility, also affiliated with EMSH, reported one additional death since last week's records, for a cumulative total of five. The nursing home also reported 32 cumulative cases among staff and 25 cumulative cases among residents.
Neshoba County Nursing Home reported cumulative totals including the death of one resident, one case among staff and one case among residents.
Choctaw Residential Center reported cumulative totals including the deaths of 20 residents, 30 cases among staff and 67 cases among residents.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Saturday.
The total number of cases is 801 with 75 deaths, according to state data.
State health officials confirmed 257 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Saturday, for a total of 19,348 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 889 deaths. Four of the deaths occurred between May 25 and June 4 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.
As of Friday, MSDH reported 475 Mississippians were hospitalized with COVID-19.
