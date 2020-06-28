Mississippi COVID-19 cases by age group

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group as reported Sunday, June 28, 2020.

 Mississippi State Department of Health

Mississippi’s COVID-19 daily total decreased for a third consecutive day Sunday after a record high 1,092 cases were reported on Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 361 new cases on Sunday, none of them In Lauderdale County. The new numbers reflect positive tests reported to the state by 6 p.m. Saturday.

The state reported 550 new cases on Friday and 462 new cases on. Since Tuesday, 3,605 new cases have been reported in Mississippi.

The department of health reported four new deaths on Sunday, none of them from Lauderdale County or neighboring counties.

Since March, the state has reported 869 cases and 78 deaths for Lauderdale County.

One additional COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday for Neshoba County, which has 932 total cases, the fifth highest total among counties in the state. Hinds’ 1,957 total is the most in the state.

Clarke County had two new cases Sunday for a total of 196.

The health department has reported 25,892 COVID-19 cases since March, 1,039 people have died and 17,242 patients are presumed recovered.

The 18-29-year-old age group has the highest total of any age group with 5,133 cases reported.

