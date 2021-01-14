No more appointments are available in January at Mississippi’s drive-thru vaccination sites, according to a statement that the state health officer shared on Twitter Wednesday evening.
A few hours earlier on Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health released a press release saying that it was experiencing a surge in demand for vaccines. The department said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccines in mid-February.
The statement that the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, shared said that 52,000 eligible residents have vaccination appointments through the next two weeks. The statement said that these vaccinations will account for available vaccine and anticipated vaccine in January. Therefore, the state has no more drive-thru appointments available in January.
“We will add appointments and share doses with critical state partners should more become available,” the statement said.
Dobbs also said in a tweet that anyone who has already scheduled has a vaccination appointment at a drive-thru site will still be able to get vaccinated. He also said that people who have already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will still be able to receive the second dose.
As of Thursday, 85,829 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
Mississippi reported 1,948 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 245,847 cases and 5,356 COVID-19 related deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 45 new cases; 5,672 cases since March. No additional deaths; 174 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: six new cases; 1,351 cases. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 16 new cases; 1,851 total cases. No additional deaths; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: six new cases; 756 total cases. One additional death, which occurred between Jan. 8 and 13; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 28 new cases; 3,310 total cases. No additional deaths; 149 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 198,888 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 220 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
