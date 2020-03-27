A civilian employee working at Naval Air Station Meridian's Navy Exchange (NEX) retail store has tested positive for COVID-19, a base representative said in a news release Friday.
The employee, who was tested at a local hospital and is undergoing treatment there, had minimal contact with others, the release said.
The NEX main store and NEX Mini-Mart are closed for deep cleaning and employees have been sent home, according to the Navy. The store was expected to reopen soon.
"In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public health officials it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates or patrons," the release said.
No COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted at NAS Meridian.
Contact tracing is underway, according to the Navy.
The city of Meridian announced Friday that only essential city employees will report to work, effective Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. until Monday, April 20.
"The City is transitioning to prioritize essential operations – police, fire, public safety, water, and wastewater to ensure that residents continue to get the critical services they need during this time," said Mayor Percy Bland in a statement.
A nightly curfew remains in effect in Meridian from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions for travel to and from work and pharmacies or for those seeking medical attention.
Lauderdale County leaders made no changes to the status of county facilities in a meeting Friday.
County offices remain open to the public with essential staff, with the exception of the Agri-Center, tax collector’s office and the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau.
Certain tax collector office services are available online.
The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library remains closed until March 31.
Visitors and employees will still be required to have their temperature checked and answer health screening questions before entering certain county buildings, including the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building and the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning for a total of 579.
Eight people have died of the virus.
The new count lists 10 cases reported so far in Lauderdale County. Kemper County and Neshoba County reported their first cases of COVID-19. The state count does show any cases in Clarke County.
The tests are being processed by the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.
Two new deaths were confirmed in Tippah and Harrison counties, according to the health department.
People with concerns may call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline at 877-978-6453.
Please check back for updates.
