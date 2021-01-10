The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday 2,214 cases of COVID-19 and 22 new related deaths.
One of those deaths occurred in Lauderdale County between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, identified from death certificate reports. Lauderdale County reported 62 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, for a total of 5,490 cases and 174 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus last March.
Other COVID-19 cases and related deaths in local counties:
•In Clarke County, 13 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,315 cases and 60 related deaths.
•In Kemper County, six new cases were reported, for a total of 738 cases and 19 related deaths.
•In Neshoba County, 12 new cases were reported, for a total of 3,213 cases and 148 related deaths.
•In Newton County, 17 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,769 cases and 41 related deaths.
A total of 239,082 cases of COVID-19 and 5,167 related deaths have been reported statewide since last March. As of Jan. 3, 182,103 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported nine adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with four adult ICU beds available out of 29. Rush Foundation Hospital reported eight adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with no adult ICU beds available out of 23.
State leaders announced on Friday that they plan to double the number of vaccination sites in the state.
Mississippi also plans to double the number of days those sites are open and double the number of appointments at each site per day, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Friday.
Reeves said the vaccine rollout in Mississippi is not going “nearly fast enough.”
The measures Reeves announced would make the state’s maximum possible number of appointments increase from 8,000 to 30,000 over the coming days, he said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that people in the state who are 75 years and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The state will also continue to vaccinate health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.
Mississippi allows people to sign up for a vaccination appointment at a drive-thru site by visiting COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling (877) 978-6453. Reeves said the state is increasing the capacity of the call center.
“Elderly Mississippians—most vulnerable to the virus—can’t rely on apps and social media,” he said.
During a Mississippi State Medical Association COVID-19 update call, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that in addition to the drive-thru vaccination sites, there are also private clinics and hospitals in the state that will offer vaccines to people 75 years or older.
