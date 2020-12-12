The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,665 new COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Friday and 59 new deaths — two of which were from Neshoba County and one from Newton County.
Thirty-two of the deaths occurred between Nov. 20 and Dec. 11. Twenty-four of the deaths occurred between Nov. 5 and Dec. 5, identified through death certificates.
These numbers brings the state’s totals to 177,947 COVID-19 related cases, and 4,180 COVID-19 related deaths
Lauderdale County has reported 4,145 cases of COVID-19 since March. The county reported 157 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below:
Newton County: 16 new cases; 1,304 total cases and 31 deaths since March.
Kemper County: 10 new cases; 588 total cases and 19 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: seven new cases; 1,036 total cases and 55 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 14 new cases; 2,535 total cases and 131 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 218 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At an indoor social gathering where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space.
At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face-covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
