Karlotta Bohl Lewis, 78, of Quitman, Miss., passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Miss. She was born on Oct. 22, 1942, to Karl and Louise (Carlson) Bohl in Quitman, Miss. Karlotta is survived by two sons, Stephen (Dyna) Lewis and Kris (Stephanie) Lewi…