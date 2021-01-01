The Mississippi State Department of Health recorded 2,575 cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional related deaths Friday.
One additional related death was reported in Newton County, which occurred between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31, and one additional related death was reported in Neshoba County, which occurred between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28, according to death certificate reports.
MSDH reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional related deaths in Lauderdale County, for a total of 4,992 cases and 171 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Clarke County, four new cases and no new related deaths were reported for a total of 1,206 cases and 58 deaths.
In Kemper County, 11 new cases and no new related deaths were reported, for a total of 666 cases and 19 related deaths.
In Neshoba County, 26 new cases were reported for a total of 3,032 cases and 142 related deaths.
In Newton County, 16 new cases were reported for a total of 1,631 cases and 34 related deaths.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, said Wednesday there were 346 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Mississippi and that there were a record high number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 219. He added that on Wednesday, the state had its highest number of total ICU patients on record, 842, which includes both COVID-19 patients and other patients.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported nine adult COVID-19 patients in its ICU and reported six available adult ICU beds out of 29. Rush Foundation Hospital reported eight adult COVID-19 patients in its ICU as of Wednesday and reported two adult ICU beds available out of 23.
On Wednesday, Mississippi reported a record number of COVID-19 cases — 3,023. A total of 218,386 cases of COVID-19 and 4,816 related deaths have been reported by MSDH since the state began tracking the virus in March. 167,263 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 as of Dec. 27.
The state is in Phase 1a of its vaccine distribution plan, a phase in which COVID-19 vaccines are being given to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Mississippi has distributed vaccines to hospitals throughout the state, including to Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center. The state will also allow health care workers to get vaccinated at drive-thru locations starting next week, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
As of Wednesday, 17,410 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
As of Wednesday, 488 vaccinations of Lauderdale County residents had been reported to the registry.
