The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Saturday 1,212 new COVID-19 positive test results in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Friday and 17 deaths— including one in Lauderdale County.
The death in Lauderdale County is one of four that occurred between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17, which were identified from death certificate reports, according to the MSDH. The other counties were Madison, Pearl River and Prentiss.
The remaining 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the MSDH as of 6 p.m. Friday, occurred between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the following counties: Adams, Benton, Coahoma, Covington, Harrison, Leake, Lee, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Wayne and Yazoo counties.
The MSDH reported 29 new long-term care cases and 3 deaths.
The total number of cases and deaths since March for Lauderdale and surrounding counties are as follows:
• Lauderdale, 2,478 cases; 135 deaths
• Newton, 866 cases; 27 deaths
• Kemper, 326 cases; 15 deaths
• Clarke, 758 cases, 51 deaths
• Neshoba, 1,849 cases, 111 deaths
The new reporting by the Mississippi Department of Health leads to a total of 115,088 COVID-19 cases and 3,255 COVID-19 related deaths statewide since the state began tracking the virus in March.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures on Monday. People in nine counties, including Neshoba, have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance. Indoor social gatherings in those counties must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
The Mississippi Department of Health will not report a Sunday COVID-19 update. Cases and deaths normally reported on Sunday will be reported as a separate total on Monday.
