The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,500 new COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. Saturday and 19 new deaths. Eight of the deaths occurred between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12; 11 of the deaths occurred between Nov. 7 and Dec. 6, identified through death certificates.
These numbers bring the state’s totals to 179,447 COVID-19 related cases, and 4,198 COVID-19 related deaths
The MSDH also reported 218 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities. An outbreak is now considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees, following new national standards for outbreak definition. New cases among residents included in the total counts are 18; new deaths, 18
Lauderdale County has reported 4,177 cases of COVID-19 since March. The county reported 157 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below:
Newton County: 11 new cases; 1,315 total cases and 31 deaths since March.
Kemper County: Five new cases; 593 total cases and 19 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: no new cases; 1,038 total cases and 55 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 16 new cases; 2,551 total cases and 131 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 136,627 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 218 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At an indoor social gathering where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space.
At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face-covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
In Meridian, the city is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
