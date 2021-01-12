Mississippians who are at least 65 years old or who have certain medical conditions are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday.
Mississippi is allowing people with chronic medical conditions that are outlined by the CDC to be vaccinated. State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said these conditions include cancer, Down syndrome, heart disease, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes and other conditions. He also said that you can be vaccinated if your physician thinks that you have a medical condition that is serious enough to warrant a vaccine.
Reeves said that people in these two newly eligible groups can schedule a vaccination appointment at one of the state’s drive-thru vaccination sites by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling (877) 978-6453.
Reeves said that the next time he updates the state on the pandemic, he expects to make the vaccine eligible to teachers and first responders such as police officers and firefighters.
On Tuesday, MSDH reported that 62,744 people in Mississippi have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 1,341 Lauderdale County residents have been vaccinated.
Mississippi reported 98 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, which is a record number. Dobbs advised people to continue to wear their masks in public and to avoid nonessential social gatherings.
MSDH has reported 5,284 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Mississippi reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 241,957 cases.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: Ten new cases; 1,332 cases since March. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 23 new cases; 1,803 total cases. One additional death, which occurred between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: four new cases; 745 total cases. No additional deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 29 new cases; 3,250 total cases. One additional death, which occurred between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8; 149 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 198,888 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 222 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
