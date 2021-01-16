Mississippi reported 2,680 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 250,869 cases.
The state reported 70 new deaths on Saturday; 5,481 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state since March.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced announced on Friday that he is extending the mask mandates for Lauderdale County, Neshoba County, Kemper County, Clarke County and many other counties in the state until Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
In Lauderdale County, 84 new cases of the coronavirus and three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the county’s totals to 5,808 cases and 180 deaths.
The three new deaths in Lauderdale County occurred between Jan. 6 and 15.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 10 new cases; 1,374 total cases. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 26 new cases; 1,891 total cases. No additional deaths; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: nine new cases; 766 total cases. No additional deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 32 new cases; 3,357 total cases. Two additional deaths, which occurred between Jan. 6 and 15; 152 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 198,888 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 209 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
