Mississippi set a daily record of new COVID-19 cases Monday with the Mississippi State Department of Health reporting 1,251 new cases and three new deaths.
The previous single day record was 1,230 on July 16.
The state total of COVID-19 cases is 43,889 and the death total is at 1,358.
The health department presumes 30,315 people have recovered statewide.
The state reports a record 909 Mississippi residents are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 219 more are hospitalized with suspected infection.
The department of health reported 15 new cases in Lauderdale County for a total of 1,090 and 83 total deaths.
Neshoba County had 12 new cases Monday for a total of 1,086; Kemper County four for a total of 198; Clarke had three for a total of 253. Newton had no new cases and remains at 435.
Gov. Tate Reeves added 10 counties Monday to a list of those with stricter measures in place, including Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall.
Along with Claiborne, DeSoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties, the new counties will have restrictions limiting social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors.
Employees of all businesses in those counties are required to keep at least six feet from other employees or wear a face mask.
In retail businesses, all customers and employees who are in contact with the public must wear a mask.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
The testing, which is available by appointment only, will be located at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center at 1022 Highway 19 South.
To set up an appointment, go to umc.edu/covidscreening and complete the online questionnaire or call 601-496-7200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be conducting the testing.
