Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said all schools in Mississippi will be closed until April 17 because of the coronavirus.
He posted the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook.
Reeves said he planned to sign an executive order Thursday morning to close schools until April 17 to give the state time to evaluate the effects of the outbreak.
School districts will receive their state funding and teachers will be paid in full, Reeves said.
He encouraged students to continue the learning process during the suspension of classes. He cited innovative techniques already being discussed around the state.
"This is not a time for vacation," Reeves said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday morning 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 50.
The new cases are in the following counties: DeSoto (1); Forrest (1); Harrison (3); Holmes (1); Jackson (1); Jones (1); Pearl River (3); Smith (1); Walthall (1); Wilkinson (1); Winston (1); Yazoo (1).
No cases have been confirmed in Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Newton or Kemper counties, according the the health department.
Please check back for updates.
