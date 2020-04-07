Mississippi Department of Health COVID-19 map reported April 7, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health Tuesday morning reported a third death in Lauderdale County related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death was among eight deaths reported Tuesday morning, bringing the state total to 59. The health department reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 for a state total of 1,915.

The numbers are based on tests reported to the state as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Lauderdale County now has 78 cases of COVID-19, tied for the fifth highest in the state. Hinds County has the most with 169.

Outbreaks have been reported at three long-term-care facilities in Lauderdale County. It takes only one resident or staff person for the state to identify an outbreak. There is one outbreak at a Newton County long-term care facility.

Anderson Regional Medical Center reports it has hospitalized 12 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning.

The health department advises the general public to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a mask or homemade covering when in public places, where a distance of 6-fee between persons is difficult to maintain.

