State health officials are reporting a sharp rise in COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, up to 101 active outbreaks from 73 outbreaks two weeks ago.
The total number of Mississippi residents hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to a record high of 602, with 261 others hospitalized with suspected infection, according to the latest update.
The health department reported 870 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 28,770 cases and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 1,092 deaths statewide.
The state reached a record high daily increase in COVID-19 cases, 1,092, on June 25, records show.
The total number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi from June 25 to July 2 is 5,346, for an average of 668 new cases per day over eight days, according to state data.
The Mississippi State Department of Mental Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 894 and one additional death, for a total of 79 deaths.
Of those totals, records show 201 cases and 51 deaths were related to people who lived in long-term care facilities.
MSDH reported 204 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 176 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 970 cases and 70 deaths in Neshoba County and 332 cases and nine deaths in Newton County.
Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 280 18 44 10 Alcorn 60 1 1 0 Amite 84 2 12 2 Attala 355 23 89 19 Benton 27 0 1 0 Bolivar 298 13 28 4 Calhoun 124 4 23 4 Carroll 161 11 45 9 Chickasaw 264 18 36 11 Choctaw 72 4 0 0 Claiborne 239 10 43 8 Clarke 204 24 19 9 Clay 244 10 0 0 Coahoma 190 6 0 0 Copiah 580 16 29 3 Covington 317 5 1 0 Desoto 1442 16 18 5 Forrest 829 42 95 29 Franklin 39 2 3 1 George 75 3 1 0 Greene 96 8 34 5 Grenada 396 5 21 2 Hancock 123 13 8 4 Harrison 794 10 58 4 Hinds 2247 39 133 14 Holmes 536 41 98 20 Humphreys 130 9 18 6 Issaquena 8 1 0 0 Itawamba 130 8 34 7 Jackson 557 16 44 5 Jasper 251 6 0 0 Jefferson 96 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 107 4 3 1 Jones 1091 49 151 32 Kemper 176 14 38 9 Lafayette 368 4 42 1 Lamar 431 7 3 2 Lauderdale 894 79 201 51 Lawrence 162 1 0 0 Leake 565 19 3 0 Lee 518 16 61 10 Leflore 474 49 168 34 Lincoln 437 34 111 26 Lowndes 459 12 21 6 Madison 1242 34 134 18 Marion 263 11 15 2 Marshall 212 3 5 0 Monroe 375 29 95 24 Montgomery 124 2 0 0 Neshoba 970 70 90 27 Newton 332 9 5 0 Noxubee 247 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 516 25 112 18 Panola 295 6 2 1 Pearl River 245 32 47 12 Perry 63 4 0 0 Pike 393 12 31 6 Pontotoc 261 6 3 1 Prentiss 100 3 24 3 Quitman 69 0 0 0 Rankin 860 12 27 0 Scott 757 15 13 2 Sharkey 27 0 0 0 Simpson 271 3 2 0 Smith 211 11 52 8 Stone 54 1 0 0 Sunflower 321 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 115 3 3 1 Tate 264 8 26 5 Tippah 127 11 0 0 Tishomingo 73 1 2 0 Tunica 90 3 12 2 Union 181 9 20 8 Walthall 179 4 0 0 Warren 463 17 39 9 Washington 512 9 8 1 Wayne 522 12 26 2 Webster 126 10 52 9 Wilkinson 92 9 5 2 Winston 244 6 29 3 Yalobusha 166 7 35 7 Yazoo 478 6 19 2 Total 28,770 1,092 2,686 529
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence. –Mississippi State Department of Health
