 Mississippi State Department of Health

State health officials are reporting a sharp rise in COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, up to 101 active outbreaks from 73 outbreaks two weeks ago. 

The total number of Mississippi residents hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to a record high of 602, with 261 others hospitalized with suspected infection, according to the latest update. 

The health department reported 870 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 28,770 cases and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 1,092 deaths statewide. 

The state reached a record high daily increase in COVID-19 cases, 1,092, on June 25, records show. 

The total number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi from June 25 to July 2 is 5,346, for an average of 668 new cases per day over eight days, according to state data. 

The Mississippi State Department of Mental Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 894 and one additional death, for a total of 79 deaths. 

Of those totals, records show 201 cases and 51 deaths were related to people who lived in long-term care facilities. 

MSDH reported 204 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 176 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 970 cases and 70 deaths in Neshoba County and 332 cases and nine deaths in Newton County. 

