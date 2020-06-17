The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 489 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday – the second highest daily increase – for a total of 20,641.
"I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe," Gov. Tate Reeves wrote in a post on Twitter Wednesday. "We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care. Please be on your guard — small efforts have a big impact!"
MSDH reported 23 additional deaths Wednesday, for a total of 938 deaths statewide.
Sixteen of the deaths occurred between May 23 and June 11 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.
In Lauderdale County, the health department reported two new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 818, and 75 total deaths.
Records show the county has reported fewer than 10 new cases each day since June 7.
The health department confirmed 168 cases and 21 deaths in Clarke County, 169 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 921 cases and 56 deaths in Neshoba County and 325 cases and eight deaths in Newton County.
As of Tuesday, 466 Mississippians were being hospitalized with COVID-19 and 100 patients were on ventilators, according to state data.
