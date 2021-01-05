Mississippi reported 91 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, which is the highest number of deaths the state has reported on a single day during the pandemic.
Readers Poll: Vaccine
Is the government acting quickly enough to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to the public?
Of the new deaths, 76 occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4, including one death in Newton County and one death in Neshoba County. 15 of the new deaths, including one death in Newton County, occurred between Dec. 10 and 30 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported a total of 4,975 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
MSDH reported on Tuesday 1,767 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, bringing the state’s total to 225,444 cases.
Mississippi has been distributing COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. Starting next week, state residents who are over the age of 75 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tate Reeves said on Monday.
The week of Jan. 17, Mississippians who are over the age of 65 will start having access to the vaccine, according to Reeves.
“We know that we cannot afford delays in protecting those who are at the greatest risk,” he said at a press conference. “We must focus on saving lives, and we know that those over the age of 65 are more vulnerable than those of us under 65.”
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 45 new cases; 5,169 cases since March. No additional deaths; 171 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: 12 new cases; 1,239 cases since March. No additional deaths; 59 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 12 new cases; 1,677 total cases. Two additional deaths; 40 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: Six new cases; 681 total cases. No additional deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 13 new cases; 3,087 total cases. One additional death; 144 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed 182,103 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 227 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.