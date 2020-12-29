Mississippi reported on Tuesday 1,943 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 85 new COVID-19 related deaths, which is a record number of new deaths for the state.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 210,032 cases of COVID-19 and 4,719 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Lauderdale County reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,813 cases. The county reported three new deaths, which occurred between Dec. 15 and 28. A total of 171 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the U.S. might see a post-holiday season surge in COVID-19. He described it as a “surge upon a surge,” as the U.S. has already been having having high case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: Nine new cases, 1,174 cases since March. No new deaths; 58 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 21 new cases; 1,578 total cases since March. One new death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred on Dec. 21; 33 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: Two new cases; 645 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 22 new cases; 2931 total cases. No new deaths; 139 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed 167,263 people had recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 244 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
