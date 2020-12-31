Mississippi had 346 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Wednesday, which is the state's highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU since the start of the pandemic, the state health officer said in a tweet.
Five of the ICU patients are children.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, also said that on Wednesday, Mississippi had a record high number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 219. He added that on Wednesday, the state had its highest number of total ICU patients on record, 842, which includes both COVID-19 patients and other patients.
"Please be safe this New Years," Dobbs said in the tweet. "We all know what to do..."
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 4,941 cases.
Lauderdale County reported no new deaths on Thursday; 171 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported 2,756 new cases and 40 new deaths in Mississippi on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 215,811 cases and 4,787 deaths.
On Wednesday, Mississippi reported a record number of COVID-19 cases — 3,023.
State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said there was a minimal delay in reporting cases over the holidays, but “we are still seeing a lot of transmission out there.”
“It is still bad out there right now,” he said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “And we haven’t even made it through the holidays yet.”
Byers said that people still need to wear a mask, stay six feet away from others and avoid large gatherings. He added that people should stay within their nuclear family, except when they have to perform essential functions.
The state is in Phase 1a of its vaccine distribution plan, a phase in which COVID-19 vaccines are being given to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Mississippi has distributed vaccines to hospitals throughout the state, including to Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center. The state will also allow health care workers to get vaccinated at drive-thru locations starting next week, Byers said.
As of Wednesday, 17,410 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
As of Wednesday, 488 vaccinations of Lauderdale County residents had been reported to the registry.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 16 new cases; 1,202 total cases since March. No new deaths; 58 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 17 new cases; 1,615 total cases since March. No new deaths; 33 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: Three new cases; 655 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 15 new cases; 3,006 total cases. One new death, which occurred between Dec. 7 and 30; 141 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed 167,263 people had recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 236 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
